Imran Khan aims to form govt in Sindh

LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he would form the next government in Sindh, reiterating his demand for ‘immediate and transparent’ elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the former premier made these remarks while talking to social media workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who called on him at his residence at Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan regretted that the country was heading towards disaster, lambasting the ruling coalition over ‘failed’ economic policies.

“The people – who were given the reins of the country – cannot manage the economy,” the PTI Chairman said, reiterating his demand for ‘immediate and transparent’ elections.

He further said that the residents of Karachi were sensible and politically aware, noting that he would form the next government in Sindh.

Earlier in December, the PTI Chairman directed the PTI Sindh leadership to field ‘strong’ candidates for local government (LG) elections in the province.

Sources privy to the development said that the applications will be received for the polls of 130 provincial assembly seats and 60 National Assembly seats from Sindh next month.

A seven-member board of PTI Sindh led by Ali Zaidi will shortlist the names of the candidates and the final announcement will be made by the PTI central leadership.

