Imran Khan says ‘ECP has again proved B team of PDM’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding LG polls in Islamabad despite the court’s orders.

In his tweet, Imran Khan said by not implementing Islamabad High Court orders to hold LG elections in Islamabad today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has again shown it is ‘B team of imported govt and its backers’.

آج اسلام آباد میں بلدیاتی انتخابات کےانعقاد کےحوالے سےاسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ کےحکم پر عمل نہ کر کےECP نےپھرسےثابت کیاہےکہ یہ امپورٹڈحکومت اور اسکے سرپرستوں کی بی-ٹیم ہے۔عوام سےخوفزدہPDM ہر انتخابی میدان سےبھاگ رہی ہے۔ووٹ کاحق بنیادی جمہوری اصول ہےاورPTI پوری دلجمعی سےاس پر قائم ہے — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 31, 2022

Imran Khan claimed that the PDM is fearful of the people and this the reason why it is running away from all elections.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government have filed intra-court appeals against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to hold Islamabad local government (LG) polls on December 31 (today).

Islamabad high court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

The IHC announced the reserved verdict on Islamabad LG polls against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petitions and order the ECP to hold LG elections in Islamabad on the same date December 31.

