Imran Khan attack: Forensic experts fail to recover deleted data from Naveed’s mobile

LAHORE: The forensic report of the mobile phone of main assailant Naveed involved in the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during his long march in Wazirabad has emerged, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the forensic report available with ARY News, the forensic team was unable to recover deleted data from the mobile phone of the prime suspect, while rest of the audios and videos obtained were undergoing inspection by the case’s investigation team.

According to the report, two SIMs of different cellular companies were recovered from his phone.



The forensic team obtained records of 138 contact numbers and 1,869 calls from the cell phone. Besides this, a record of 337 SMS, 1,869 calls, 449 audio calls and 212 videos has also been found.

Furthermore, the authorities have made a DVD of all the audio and video recordings retrieved from Naveed’s phone and handed it over to Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Wazirabad attack.

‘Wazirabad attack planted by PTI’

A day earlier, Mian Dawood, the lawyer of the prime suspect Naveed Bashir in the Wazirabad attack, in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was injured had claimed that the incident was ‘planted’ by his own party PTI.

“Wazirabad incident was planned and has nothing to do with the reality,” Mian Dawood alleged while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

During the presser, the counsel had said the JIT did not investigate the matter on merit and they deny accepting its report. The statements of the policemen were also neglected by the JIT in the Wazirabad attack, Mian Dawood said.

Imran Khan attack

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

