Imran Khan attack: PTI moves court for registration of FIR

WAZIRABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved a sessions court in Wazirabad over registration of a first information report (FIR) of attack on former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan during long march, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, PTI leader Zubair Niazi has filed a petition in Wazirabad Sessions Court over the registration of first information report (FIR) of attack on Imran Khan during party’s long march.

Zubair Niazi, in the petition, noted that the former prime minister suffered bullet wounds during the attack, which also claimed a life. “The party had formally requested the police to register a case, but no action was taken,” he added.

The petitioner pointed that that the police did not register the FIR of the incident for several days. “Instead of acting on the party’s request, the police registered a case on their own complaint,” the petition added.

The petition termed the police’s step a ‘violation of the law’, urging the court to direct the law enforcement agency to register the case.

Earlier, following the directions of the Supreme Court (SC), the Punjab police finally registered a first information report (FIR) for the assassination attempt on the former prime minister.

According to details, the first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Wazirabad police station after a lapse of 96 hours of the incident.

Sources told ARY News that the case was registered under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and others at the City Police Station in Wazirabad. Naveed, the arrested suspect, was nominated in the FIR, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

Read More: VIDEO SHOWS MOMENT PTI CHIEF IMRAN KHAN WAS ATTACKED

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Comments