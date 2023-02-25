Imran Khan brings man who claims was forced to accuse Usman Dar of corruption

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has brought a citizen before the media who was allegedly abducted and tortured to give false statements against Usman Dar, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Imran Khan addressed the media via video link today along with PTI leader Usman Dar and a citizen who had been allegedly abducted and tortured.

“I want to tell the nation about what is happening in the country. Attempts are being made to turn Pakistan into a Banana republic. No one is caring about the law and the constitution but the law is in hands of the powerful people.”

The PTI chief said that people are being forced to give false statements after the ouster of the PTI government. “Attempts were made to file fake cases, corruption cases and run audiotapes to blackmail us.”

He said that the affected citizen namely Javed Ali will tell his story by himself. He added that Usman Dar had facilitated Javed Ali to get a watchman’s position – a Grade 4 government job.

Javed Ali said that he works as a watchman in the education department and he was summoned via a telephone call. “Four policemen came in and shifted me to an unknown location after covering my face with a cloth. Some unidentified men had also come there.”

“I was subjected to brutal tortured and hanged upside down. I was asked how much money you pay to Usman Dar [to get this job]. After I refused, they tortured me again. I was stripped naked and filmed. They threatened me to film the videos of my family too and post them on social media.”

Ali added that he was forced to record a statement against Usman Dar for receiving bribes from contractors. He said that his wife was also brought to the next room and blackmailed.

Slamming the government, Imran Khan said that Azam Swati was also taken into custody and brutally tortured. “I have never seen this kind of treatment with the citizens in their own country. An assassination attempt was carried out on me. I asked the chief justice that the murderers are ruling the country.”

Khan said that a boy was also tortured like many others for expressing his opinion on social media. “Javed Ali was threatened to not tell anyone about the torture.”

The PTI chief said that an organised campaign was launched against the judiciary by the current rulers who are mafia but not politicians. “The interior minister [Rana Sanaullah] is playing an unverified audiotape in his press conference, whereas, Maryam Nawaz is also playing audio clips in her public gatherings.”

Imran Khan demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) take notice of such incidents. He said that the forensic report of the Wazirabad gun attack was deliberately misplaced and the officers have been appointed again who were involved in removing the evidence.

He demanded the CJP take notice of Javed Ali’s complaint. Khan said that the judiciary has the responsibility to protect the fundamental rights of the citizens.

“We started a peaceful Jail Bharo Tehreek and those who volunteered their arrests were sent to far-flung areas. Journalists and television channels are being threatened. I want to request CJP to give protection to the people like Javed Ali,” concluded Imran Khan.

