Imran Khan building narrative of his assassination plot: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is now building a new narrative of his assassination plot, ARY News reported.

While talking to a private news channel, Khawaja Asif alleged that Imran Khan is building a new narrative of his assassination plot now. He further alleged that he may plan to kill some people for his narrative.

He said that no one suggested imposing a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and this decision is not beneficial to anyone in any case.

Asif criticised that the US senators and Zalmay Khalilzad cannot witness the atrocities in Palestine and Kashmir but they know everything about Imran Khan.

The defence minister said that a lobby which launched Imran Khan in Pakistan is now delivering statements in his favour.

Regarding elections, Khawaja Asif said that they cannot provide army contingents to conduct elections in the current circumstances.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan alleged that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has hatched a plan to kill him like Murtaza Bhutto – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and brother of former premier Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing a press conference via video link, the former premier accused Inspector-Generals (IG) of Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan of hatching an assassination plan against him, saying that they want to kill him like Murtaza Bhutto.

“IG Punjab and Islamabad constituted two squads, which will mix up with PTI workers and supporters and shoot at police officials,” Imran Khan alleged, adding that the police, in this regard, will launch an operation and kill him at home like Murtaza Bhutto.

The PTI chairman said that the PDM government wants another tragedy like Model Town. “The nation knows me for over 50 years,” he said, asking about ‘any moment’ he broke the law.

Referring to the joint session of Parliament being held today, Imran Khan said that the coalition parties want to ban PTI from participating in the elections.

