Imran Khan cancels visit to Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s day-long visit to Peshawar has been cancelled, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the former premier was scheduled to visit Peshawar today (Saturday) to chair PTI KP parliamentary party meeting.

Sources say that the PTI chief will now chair the meeting via video link.

Khan’s visit to Peshawar was postponed as senior party leadership from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was already present in Lahore at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former prime minister Imran Khan offered conditional talks to the coalition government, which is being considered a significant positive development amid the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The PTI chairman extended a dialogue offer to the PDM government while addressing the PTI’s Punjab parliamentary party via video link from his Lahore’s Zaman Park residence.

READ: FAISAL VAWDA RULES OUT POSSIBILITY OF ASSEMBLIES’ DISSOLUTION

While extending an invitation to the PDM government over the possibility of early general elections, Imran Khan said that 66% of Pakistan would have to vote for the by-polls if assemblies were dissolved in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Comments