Imran Khan chairs key session of PTI leaders

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has chaired a key session of the party leaders today to review the situation after the ‘constitutional violation’ by the federal government and non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s (SC) order, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PTI leadership reviewed the ‘illegal crackdown’ of the federal government against the party leaders, workers and other citizens. They will also review the health condition, treatment and legal rights of the political prisoners.

The PTI will also formulate a strategy to provide legal assistance to the political prisoners.

Azam Swati, Farrukh Habib and other leaders attended the session via video link.

Earlier, the former prime minister, in an exclusive interview with an international media outlet, said that democracy in Pakistan is at “an all-time low”.

“Democracy is at an all-time low. The only hope we have is the judiciary,” said PTI chief Imran Khan while speaking with Sky News on Sunday.

He also said that the coalition government was “petrified of elections” and feared being “wiped out” by his party at the polls.

“So they have decided that the only way they will allow elections is if I am inside jail or killed. There have been two attempts on me,” he said, adding that his house was also raided while he was away.

The former prime minister also condemned “all violence” when asked about alleged violence by protesters following his arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.