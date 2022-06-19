Imran Khan condemns PTI’s MPA arrest, attack on candidate’s office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan has strongly condemned the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shabbir Qureshi and an attack on the candidate’s office in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the PTI MPA Shabbir Qureshi has been arrested in Karachi, whereas, an attack was carried out on a PTI candidate’s office in Lahore.

Imran Khan contacted PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi and former governor Imran Ismail. He sought details of MPA Qureshi’s arrest and strongly condemned the illegal action of police in Sindh.

Moreover, he also telephoned PTI leader Khalid Gujjar in Lahore and inquired about the condition of his injured son who sustained wounds in firing resorted to by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers.

Imran Khan said that the provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab are promoting fascism and such activities could not be tolerated in civilised countries. The country is being pushed towards anarchy by giving the charge of the interior minister to a ‘murderer’.

“The imported government that is established on the basis of conscience selling and turncoats is afraid of the public support towards the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It is important to make Haqeeqi Azadi Movement successful to get rid of the fascist culture. The nation will get rid of the rule of violence in Sindh and Punjab through the Haqeeqa Azadi Movement.”

