Imran Khan condemns Shahbaz Gill’s arrest, suspension of ARY News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan has condemned the arrest of Dr Shahbaz Gill and suspension of ARY News transmission, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Imran Khan gave an exclusive interview to ARY News, saying that he has decided to fight for real independence. He added, ‘This is not about politics but jihad.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He strongly condemned the suspension of the transmission of ARY News in different parts of the country without serving any show-cause notice. He criticised, “Someone has taken a decision and suddenly suspended the transmission of the popular news channel across the country.”

READ: RANA SANAULLAH LEVELS SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ARY NEWS

“If someone breaks the law, then there must be an action. Has any show cause notice been issued to ARY News or given any reason for its suspension? The channel’s transmission was suspended without giving any chance to give a clarification. This is not acceptable in a democratic society. Democracy does not allow someone to take a decision solely and close the channel.”

Commenting on Gill’s arrest, Imran Khan termed it an ‘abduction’. He said, “Shahbaz Gill was arrested without any arrest warrant. His driver was tortured and his vehicle was damaged. If he has violated any law, then they should send him to jail. Gill was not arrested but abducted.”

The PTI chief said that they will take necessary action against those who carried out atrocities on May 25 during Azadi March. “Women and children were tortured, the sanctity of house was violated but the current rulers were not afraid of any action against them.”

READ: SHAHBAZ GILL’S ARREST IN ACCORDANCE WITH LAW: RANA SANAULLAH

“I have decided to initiate jihad for real independence. I will sacrifice my life for real independence as I cannot live as a slave.”

He added that slaves will not be given importance anywhere and only independent nations could survive and go ahead. Imran Khan clarified that he has no intention to give damages to the country. “I will continue my struggle within constitutional and legal boundaries. I will struggle for real independence till the last breath.”

Comments