Imran Khan says corruption biggest threat to Pakistan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday said that corruption is the biggest threat to Pakistan and current rulers have once again received their license to protect their corruption.

Addressing a ceremony at GC University in Lahore, Imran Khan also deeply criticised PML-N leader Ishaq Dar and said that he fled Pakistan in the aircraft of then PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and is now returning to country with the incumbent PM Shehbaz Sharif despite ruining the country’s economy.

The PTI chief further said that corrupt rulers were imposed on Pakistan again through ‘foreign conspiracy’, Imran Khan said. He said 60pc cabinet members of the incumbent federal government are currently on bails and they have amended NAB law to get relief in corruption cases registered against them.

Imran Khan maintained that the ruling coalition is corrupt to the core and is only concerned about their personal interests and the recent audio leak confirmed that they came to power for their personal gains and have no interest whatsoever in providing relief to the common populace which is suffering due to hyperinflation.

He opined that Maryam Nawaz’s use of influence to secure good deals for her son-in-law proved that the “PML-N vice president is a doctorate in the art of lying”.

“Now after this audio leak, if Shehbaz Sharif has any shame left, he should resign,” said the PTI chief.

He concluded his speech by urging the youth to join his movement against corruption and imposition of the corrupt elite on the country.

