Imran Khan: ‘Crushing PTI before elections part of London Plan’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said that fake cases and imprisonment of PTI’s leadership were part of the ‘London Plan’ to crush his political party before elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan slammed the incumbent government for continuously attempting to crush PTI before elections via fake cases and arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders.

In a Twitter thread, Khan wrote, “The dangerous ruling buffoons don’t realise the damage they are doing to Pak’s image abroad by sham FIRs & absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms “Dirty Harry” & “psychopath”! They are making a mockery of Pakistan.”

READ: IMRAN KHAN BOOKED IN ANOTHER CASE BY ISLAMABAD POLICE



He added, “Also, what message is being sent to foreign investors when govt itself is not accepting SC decisions? Investors need security of contracts & that means faith in judicial system. What confidence can they have when govt itself casting aside SC orders? This happens in a banana republic.”

The dangerous ruling buffoons don’t realise the damage they are doing to Pak’s image abroad by sham FIRs & absurd sedition charges against a former PM for using terms “Dirty Harry” & “psycopath”! They are making a mockery of Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 7, 2023

“Sedition cases against me – this is 144th case against me- and our senior leader Ali Amin Gandapur along with his imprisonment, are simply attempts to undermine our Party’s ability to fight elections. This is all part of London Plan in which Nawaz Sharif was given assurances that PTI would be crushed before elections through fake cases & imprisonment of its leadership,” Imran Khan concluded.

Sedition cases against me – this is 144th case against me- and our senior ldr Ali Amin along with his imprisonment, are simply attempts to undermine our Party’s ability to fight elections. This is all part of London Plan in which Nawaz Sharif was given assurances that PTI would — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 7, 2023

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to file a ‘disqualification reference’ against those who tabled an ‘unconstitutional resolution’ in National Assembly (NA) against Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict, nullifying Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) order to postpone Punjab elections.

The decision was taken during a meeting between PTI chairman Imran Khan and party president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who called on him at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Comments