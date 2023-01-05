No shooter other than Naveed involved in attack on Imran Khan: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry’s claims, insisting that only one shooter, Naveed, was involved in the attack on former premier Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, the interior minister claimed that the PTI Chairman was staging a drama for past two months, adding that it does not take more than two weeks’ time to recover if he had received bullet injuries on his leg.

Rejecting the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s claims, he said that the arrested suspect – Naveed – was only shooter involved in the attack on Imran Khan. “Naveed’s statement is 100 percent correct. No second or third person was involved in the attack,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah reiterated that the suspect was religiously motivated, alleging that Moazzam – the PTI worker – was killed by the bullet of Imran Khan’s guard. He added that the guard must be arrested and interrogated.

The interior minister further said that only seven to eight bullets were fired during the attack, “while PTI leaders claim they received 30-35 bullets”.

“Imran Khan has been staging drama for the past two months”, he said, adding it does not take more than two weeks’ time to recover if he had received bullet injuries.

A day earlier, Fawad Chaudhry claimed that a shooter was sent to kill suspect Naveed – who attacked former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan during Long March at Wazirabad.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former federal minister claimed that a plan was chalked out to kill the suspect Naveed to give religious colour to the assassination attempt. “In this regard, a shooter was sent to kill suspect Naveed during the rally,” he added.

“The investigation has revealed that three suspects fired bullets at the former prime minister,” he said, adding that the sole purpose of the ‘pre-planned attack’ was to kill Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

Read More: VIDEO SHOWS MOMENT PTI CHIEF IMRAN KHAN WAS ATTACKED

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Comments