NAB initiates inquiry in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has begun an investigation into the Toshakhana case against PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference, last month.

According to information available with ARY News, NAB has obtained the records of fights received by Khan from the cabinet division and Toshakhana and has kicked-off investigation in the case.

According to NAB sources, it has been revealed that the former prime minister Khan was charged low rates for taking gifts from Toshakhana. The appraiser’s report on the purchase of three watches taken from Toshakhana by Imran Khan was also called suspicious.

Read more: ECP releases detailed judgment of Toshakhana reference

The under-invoicing of three valuable watches received by the PTI chief has been revealed, the sources claimed and added Khan used someone else’s account for the payment of gifts he received from Toshakhana.

NAB recorded the initial statement of the officials of the cabinet division, Toshakhana and Rana Ibrar Khalid.

It should be noted that the director general NAB Rawalpindi is supervising the investigation of the Toshakhana case against the former premier, Khan.

