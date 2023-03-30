Imran Khan gets exemption from appearance in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was granted exemption from appearance in the Toskhana case being heard by a district and sessions court in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the ruling after hearing arguments from former prime minister’s legal team and prosecutor Amjad Parvez.

During the hearing, the PTI chief’s lawyer filed an exemption plea for three days and argued that the Islamabad bar was holding protests for three days.

Amjad Parvez said that it was must for the suspect to ensure his attendance in court during the trial. He said the PTI chief should have appeared before the court even if his lawyers wanted to join the protest.

In reply, Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Harris said his client was facing threats and the government had also withdrawn his security. Mr Harris pleaded with the court to accept the exemption plea.

The judge asked both sides to help the court in fixing the next hearing of the case with mutual consultation. At this, Khawaja Harris requested for adjournment of the hearing for two weeks. Haris also asked why the court is speeding up this case. “It’s SC’s observation to announce verdict in criminal cases within 90 days,” the prosecutor said.

Amjad Parvez asked the court to indict Imran Khan and fix the date of the case after Eid. Later, Judge Zafar Iqbal accepted the exemption plea and adjourned the hearing till April 29.

Toshakhana case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

