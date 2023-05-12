Imran Khan leaves IHC premises after hours-long delay

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has finally left the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) premises for Lahore’s Zaman Park residence after hours-long delay due to ‘security concerns’, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan, who stayed inside the IHC for several hours, had earlier decided not to leave the court premises until written orders are issued in a bid to evade his arrest.

When he got the written order, the former premier tried to leave but was stopped by police officials due to ‘security concerns’.

Islamabad police said that unidentified assailants resorted to firing at police officials in G-11 and G-13 areas of the federal capital. Police officials remained safe in both firing incidents.

The PTI chief was not given security clearance for travelling on the Islamabad route. The police said that they do not receive orders from the higher authorities and they cannot provide security clearance for the route.

Imran Khan later issued an ultimatum to the administration, demanding the immediate clearance of the route.

Sources told ARY News that Islamabad Inspector-General (IG) of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan met Imran Khan and informed him about the ongoing shelling on Srinagar Highway. However, sources claimed, the talks between the PTI chief and IG Islamabad failed.

After his response, senior police officers reached the Islamabad and allowed the PTI chairman to leave.

Firing in Islamabad

Earlier, it was reported that Islamabad police launched a search operation after two firing incidents reported near the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The spokesperson said that a search operation was launched in adjacent areas of the IHC following the firing incidents. It was learnt that unidentified persons opened fire near a graveyard and a street near the high court’s building.

Rangers personnel were deployed outside the IHC’s courtroom again, whereas, the security of the high court’s building was also enhanced.

Imran Khan’s bail

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).

The court also granted protective bail to PTI chief in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and stopped authorities from arresting him till May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9.

Justice Jahangiri also approved Imran’s protective bail in a case pertaining to the death of Zille Shah — a PTI worker who was killed during a party rally in Lahore earlier this year — for 10 days against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

