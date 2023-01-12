Imran Khan likely to announce dissolution of KP Assembly today

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan summoned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his cabinet members to Lahore on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

KP CM Mahmood Khan along with his provincial cabinet will reach Lahore today. The KP CM and his cabinet will hold a meeting with the PTI chief.

Sources told ARY News that Imran Khan would make an announcement for the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly today.

Dissolution of Punjab Assembly

In another development today, PTI Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry announced that they have forwarded advice to Governor Baligh ur Rehman to dissolve Punjab Assembly.

Talking to journalists alongside Ijaz Chaudhry in Lahore, the former information minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly will be dissolved after dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

“Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has signed the summary for dissolving the provincial assembly,” he said, adding that the advice had been forwarded to the Punjab governor.

He warned that the order for the dissolution of assembly will be enforced within two days if Governor refuses to sign the summary.

The PTI vice president further said that a letter would be sent to PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz in the next two days to finalise an interim government, adding that elections would take place in the next 90 days.

MNAs resignations

Moreover, in a bid to pave way for general elections, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan directed the party members to finalise strategy for resignations from National Assembly (NA).

Imran Khan directed the party members to finalise strategy for resignations from National Assembly in a bid to pressurise Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to pave way for general elections.

Sources told ARY News that PTI leaders would contact NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for acceptance of resignations.

