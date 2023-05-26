Imran Khan ‘mastermind’ of May 9 attacks: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz called former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ‘mastermind of May 9 attacks’, ARY News reported on Friday.

While addressing PML-N workers convention in Vihari, Maryam Nawaz condemned May 9 riots after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan. He alleged that the miscreants carried out organised attacks on military installations including Corps Commander House in Lahore.

She further alleged that Imran Khan had given the tasks and targets to the miscreants who attacked the military installations. She added that Imran Khan was not solely involved in the May 9 attacks but his facilitators should also be held accountable.

Maryam said that Imran Khan took revengeful actions against his political opponents during his government and now leaders of his own political party are parting ways from him. She added that Nawaz Sharif do not believe on revenge.

Maryam said that PML-N top leaders faced jails but PML-N workers did not leave the party. She claimed that PTI people were also admitting that Imran Khan was mastermind of May 9 attacks.

She said that peace has returned to the country after crackdowns against the PTI and the nation will not pardon Imran Khan for his wrongdoings.