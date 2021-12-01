Riaz Fatyana’s tirade: PM Imran Khan ‘summons’ PAC’s treasury members

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned members of the government in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after controversial remarks from one of its members MNA Riaz Fatyana against government ministers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the meeting between the treasury members in the PAC and the prime minister will be held on Thursday afternoon.

“Imran Khan will look into the lists of the treasury members in the PAC,” they said adding that some of the members would likely be removed from the PAC.

Yesterday, during the cabinet meeting, sources shared that the prime minister took strict notice of some PTI leaders’ remarks regarding the Climate Change moot in Glasgow and termed the remarks as unfortunate.

The prime minister lauded Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and said that owing to his efforts, Pakistan’s performance in the conference remained on top.

Imran Khan also gave a shut-up call to the party leaders who issued controversial remarks regarding the Glasgow conference.

Previously, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s body of internal accountability has issued a show-cause notice to a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Riaz Fatyana after he levelled allegations of witnessing a fight between ministers.

MNA Riaz Fatyana has faced the internal accountability of the ruling political party after levelling false allegations regarding a brawl between Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Minister for State Zartaj Gul during a UN moot in Glasgow.

The PTI’s Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline issued a show-cause notice to MNA Riaz Fatyana at the request of PM’s aide Malik Amin Aslam and sought his clarification by December 4.

