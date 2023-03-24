Imran Khan pins all hopes on SC for general elections

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has pinned all hopes on the Supreme Court (SC) after the election commission announced the postponement of the general elections in Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan, while talking to the media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) today, questioned whether the economic crisis and terrorism would end on October 8. He expressed fear that the situation will be worsened on October 8.

The former premier said that the rulers can do anything if they decided to commit constitutional violations once. He reminded that former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq had announced to conduct elections in 90 days but he remained in power for 11 years.

READ: LHC EXTENDS IMRAN KHAN’S PROTECTIVE BAIL TILL MARCH 27

He said that the Supreme Court (SC) is the last hope of all Pakistanis, otherwise, there is no way out of the prevailing crisis.

Khan said that PTI leaders and activists are being taken into custody, whereas, 40 terrorism cases are lodged against him. He added that the country will be turned into Banana Republic without the rule of law.

The PTI chief said that police broke into his house when he went to appear before the Islamabad court. He added that no one can justify the attack on a house.

READ: COURT COVERTS IMRAN KHAN’S NON-BAILABLE ARREST WARRANTS INTO BAILABLE



He said that 95 per cent of cases against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders were filed by the previous government, whereas, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid was found guilty in the Panama papers scandal. He added that a case was filed only against Shehbaz Sharif during the PTI government.

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) extended the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan in five cases registered against him in the federal capital.

The former premier arrived at the LHC in tight security. A two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain heard Imran’s plea.

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases.

