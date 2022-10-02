Imran Khan’s interim pre-arrest bail approved in judge ‘threatening’ case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sunday approved former prime minister Imran Khan’s interim pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to hurling threats at female judge Zeba Chaudhry in a public rally, ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, the former prime minister filed bail before arrest in Islamabad High Court through his lawyer Dr Babar Awan.

IHC Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani granted interim pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan until October 7 against surety bonds of Rs10,000.

He has been directed to appear before the relevant court.

The former prime minister in his plea stated that the case against him has been registered on a ‘political basis’ and alleged that police are acting as tool of the government.

Khan moved to the IHC for pre-arrest bail after Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued warrants against the former PM, directing Margalla Police Station SHO to implement the orders.

Read more: ARREST WARRANT ISSUED FOR IMRAN KHAN

The magistrate issued arrest warrants against the PTI chief in the case registered on August 20 over his remarks regarding Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The FIR includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

Comments