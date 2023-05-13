Imran Khan responsible for torching of Corps Commander House Lahore: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the “barbaric act of torching of Corps Commander House in Lahore”, saying the latter planned and instigated the act of arson, ARY News reported.

The prime minister issued these remarks during his visit to Jinnah House or Corps Commander House Lahore. Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi and senior army and civil officers accompanied the prime minister.

Talking to journalists, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the planners, instigators and abettors behind this attack will not be given any relief. “Jinnah House was the home of Corps Commander Lahore which on May 9 was tragically and cruelly burnt,” he noted.

The rioters attacked and set the house on fire, the premier said adding the arsonists did not care that it was a historical building and the army officer and his family were living there.

The building was inhabited by the son who was on duty to protect his motherland, he remarked. “This was a cruel and anti-state act which never happened before in the 75 years history of the country.”

The prime minister said he was saddened while talking about the incident and said nobody thought that such an incident could happen. The head of the nation was bowed with shame and it was grieving after this episode, he added.

PM Shehbaz said those who perpetrated this act would be brought to justice and they would be dealt with the iron hand of constitution and law and would be given exemplary punishment according to law and the world would remember their fate for a long time to come.

He further said the barbaric act was committed against those sons of the soil who were eradicating terrorism for maintaining peace in Pakistan.

It was an act against those who sacrifice their lives to protect our borders and their wives become widows and their children become orphans, he added.

While during his visit to Combined Military Hospital and Services Hospital Lahore, he inquired after the well-being of the officers including DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi and jawans who were wounded while performing their duties during rioting.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.