Didn’t de-notify Gen Qamar Bajwa despite ‘betrayal’: PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday asserted that he did not de-notify former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa despite his actions ‘felt like a betrayal’, ARY News reported.

“Although General Bajwa’s actions felt like a betrayal, we [the then PTI government] refrained from convening a committee to confront him,” the deposed prime minister said while speaking to journalists in an informal conversation during the hearing of the Toshakhana reference in Adiala jail.

During the conversation, PTI founder Imran Khan once again called for negotiations for the betterment of the country. “It’s for the betterment of Pakistan, so convince me for negotiations,” he said.

“If I could meet Gen Qamar Bajwa twice following removal of our government, then I can meet anyone. Right now, it is not about me, but is about Pakistan,” the former prime minister told reporters.

PTI founder Imran Khan said that he could have de-notified General Bajwa despite his “betrayal”, however, he chose not to as he did not want to confront the Pakistan army.

On the Toshakhana reference, the former prime minister said that he and his wife Bushra Bibi were convicted in the reference by claiming that the value of the jewellery set was Rs3 billion while the real value was Rs18 million.

In this regard, he said that he would file a case against the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the prosecution witness Inam Shah.

Khan said that the former spy chief General Faiz Hameed (Retd) and General Bajwa informed him about corruption within the Sharif family and their acquisition of cars from Toshakhana.

However, the PTI founder said that their cases have not been pursued.

“Bushra Bibi has been convicted to break me,” he claimed.

The former prime minister expressed hope that the judiciary would uphold justice, as he lauded the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) six judges’ letter alleging interference of intelligence agencies.

On the issues related to PTI, Khan claimed that some of his party leaders were in contact with the “establishment” and were attempting to dismantle the party.

He said that the same people were leveling allegations against former First Lady Bushra Bibi.

On his wife’s health and allegations of poisoning, Imran Khan said that it will be premature to ascertain anything until Bushra Bibi undergoes an endoscopy.

Days earlier, Bushra Bibi alleged that in a poisoning bid floor cleaner was mixed in her food.

In an informal talk with media outside the accountability court after attending hearing of 190 million pounds graft case, former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife alleged that on Shab-e-Mairaj, floor cleaner was added in her food.

“I am experiencing swelling in the eyes, discomfort in the chest and stomach, as well as a bitter taste in food and water,” she said.

A day earlier, a medical report of the former first lady found no evidence of any poisonous substance being given to her at the Bani Gala sub-jail.

The medical report was released by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (Pims) after four senior doctors performed a medical examination of the Bushra Bibi.