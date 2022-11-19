Looking for money Zardari hid will become Bilawal’s only job: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan took a dig at Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, saying that the latter’s life would be spent on finding where his father, Asif Ali Zardari, has hidden the money, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing the long march participants via video link, the former prime minister said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has “no future” in politics.

“He still can’t speak Urdu properly and people can’t understand him,” Imran Khan said, adding: “I predict that most of his life will be spent on finding where his father, Asif Ali Zardari, has stashed money from corruption.”

Meanwhile, the PTI Chairman called on his party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November 26. He asked the party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi between 1-2 pm. “I will meet you there,” he added.

“You [workers and supporters] should try to reach between 1-2pm. I will myself address and give the next plan of action,” the PTI Chairman added, reiterating that there was no other solution to the country’s issues than fresh and fair elections.

“We can never achieve real freedom while sitting at home,” the former prime minister said, urging the supporters to come out and forced the government to call snap polls.

He also criticized the incumbent government over ‘failed economic policies’, saying that the present rules do not have any plan or road map to lift the country out of crises.

“What Pakistan has achieved by regime change in the last seven months,” he asked, adding: “Why they were them on the country.”

Imran Khan further said that the nation cannot afford to remain neutral at the current juncture. “I have no need to risk my life and set out but it was in my mind from childhood that death is better than slavery,” he added.

