Imran Khan says ‘I will choose opposition rather than weak govt’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said Sunday that he will choose the opposition benches rather than forming a weak government this time, ARY News reported.

While giving an interview with a private news channel, Imran Khan admitted that it was his mistake to form a weak government. He claimed that he would have dissolved the assembly on the very first day of power if he knows about mafias left unaccountable.

The PTI chief said that he will not accept a weak government this time. He detailed that a political party could change the legislation if it gets a clear majority in the parliament.

“Whenever we capture mafias, they got released on bail on the next day. We had failed to implement the rule of law and we know that we appointed the wrong people to key positions.”

He alleged that Ishaq Dar had confessed in writing to his involvement in money laundering for the Sharif family. Khan criticised that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is facing a case of Rs16 billion corruption but they will be released due to their powerful position.

Imran Khan said that record tax collection was made by the PTI government and many people were coming into the tax net.

Earlier in the day, the PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that the vote of confidence will be held before January 11 while general elections are likely to be held in April.

While talking to senior journalists, Imran Khan said that he is not in contact with the establishment. He predicted that general elections are going to be held in April.

“When two assemblies are dissolved then they are bound to hold general elections. We still don’t care if elections are postponed even after the dissolution of the assemblies.”

