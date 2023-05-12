Imran Khan says no deal made in meeting with President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has rejected the notion that a deal had been reached during a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi held a day earlier, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to journalists inside court premises, the former premier said that President Alvi did not bring “anyone’s message”, adding that no deal had been reached.

Imran Khan expressed gratitude to judiciary for ‘upholding the Constitution’ as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).

Speaking of the protests, the PTI chief said that when a crowd takes to streets without supervision of a leader, it gets ‘out of control’.

He further said that he had warned the government not to lead the country towards ‘anarchy’. “I kept warning that if Pakistan becomes Sri Lanka, it will go out of everyone’s hands,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi reached Police Lines Guest House to meet former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

President Alvi met Imran Khan after he was released on the directives of the Supreme Court (SC) and sent to the Police Lines Guest House.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s arrest “illegal” minutes after the PTI chief reached Supreme Court after a three-member bench ordered the authorities to produce him before the court.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).

The court also granted protective bail to PTI chief in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and stopped authorities from arresting him till May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9.

Justice Jahangiri also approved Imran’s protective bail in a case pertaining to the death of Zille Shah — a PTI worker who was killed during a party rally in Lahore earlier this year — for 10 days against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest “unlawful”.