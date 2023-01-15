Imran Khan says ‘PTI to resist if it gets weak mandate in Punjab, Centre’

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Sunday that his political party will resist if it gets weak mandate in the Punjab and the Centre, ARY News reported.

While talking to a delegation of TV producers today, Imran Khan said that the incumbent government failed to cope with the economic challenges. He said that the country entered default phase up to 90 per cent.

He alleged that Aleem Khan sold land worth Rs200 billion but no one took notice. He claimed that PTI government had adopted best foreign policy as no premier received such a warm welcome in the United States (US) like him.

Khan said that the former British PM praised environment policy of Pakistan during the PTI government. Moreover, the PTI government’s policy during coronavirus pandemic was globally acknowledged.

To a question, he said that establishment is a reality in Pakistan. Imran Khan expressed hope that the current army chief will play his role for free and fair general elections.

READ: IMRAN KHAN OKAYS PLAN ASKING PM SHEHBAZ TO TAKE VOTE OF CONFIDENCE

Earlier in the day, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi will meet with former PM Imran Khan today to consult nominees for interim Punjab CM.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that under Article 224-A, both the CM and the leader of the opposition should agree on an interim Punjab CM name with consensus.

“If the two leaders fail to reach an agreement, then two proposed names from each side will be sent to a parliamentary committee,” he added.

He added that if the parliamentary committee also fails to agree on a name then the names will be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan, which will nominate one of these names as the chief minister.

“The ECP does not have the authority to name someone out of the list given,” he added.

The Punjab Assembly stood dissolved constitutionally on Saturday as Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary, saying he could not become a part of the process.

Comments