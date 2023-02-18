Imran Khan says ‘tapping phones a bid to pressurise judges’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said that the tapping of phone calls is a bid to pressurise the judges and stop the rule of law in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Imran Khan made the statement while meeting with columnists and senior writers in which he discussed the PTI’s political strategy, economic challenges and terrorism incidents. He also elaborated on PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek and its targets.

The PTI chief said that the ongoing propaganda against the judiciary especially the judges is shameful. He added that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has a history of targeting the judiciary. Khan said that the tapping of phone calls is a bid to pressurise judges and stop the rule of law.

Khan said that the judiciary is the last hope of the nation. He added that the government should implement the rule of law without pressurising the judges.

The PTI chief alleged that the chief election commissioner (CEC) is the main supporter of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in constitutional violations. He added that the incumbent government is promoting vengeful actions and political dictatorship.

Imran Khan said that PTI will stop the lawlessness and economic crisis with the nation’s support. He added that he has announced the commencement of the Jail Bharo movement for real independence.

He said that political stability will bring economic stability to the country which is impossible without the rule of law.

Khan alleged that Qamar Javed Bajwa had admitted to play role in regime change and violated his oath. He added that Qamar Javed Bajwa had also admitted to controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He also alleged that Bajwa had also admitted to audio recordings which was an illegal step. He demanded the military institution conduct an inquiry into Bajwa’s steps.

Imran Khan praised President Dr Arif Alvi for not signing the Finance Bill ordinance. He said that the Finance Bill would bring inflation to the country.

He said that economic indicators were positive during the PTI government. He said that the default risk to Pakistan reached 100 per cent during the incumbent government.

Regarding his cases, Khan said that he is being summoned by courts despite doctors stopped him from walking.

The PTI chief said that they sacrificed governments in two provinces to end the crisis through fresh elections but the rulers were delaying the polls. He added that elections should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the assemblies as per the Constitution.

He alleged that the caretaker governments are not impartial. He added that false cases are being filed against PTI leaders and supporters besides their arrests.

Imran Khan said that they adopted a peaceful way to protest against the government by announcing the Jail Bharo movement. They will surrender before the authorities across the country. He said that PTI will start the Jail Bharo movement on February 22.

