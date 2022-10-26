Imran Khan served notice over election code violation

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has served a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan over the violation of the election code during NA-45 Kurram by-polls, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The notice was served to Imran Khan for allegedly getting assistance from a provincial minister during electioneering of NA-45 Kurram by-polls.

The district monitoring officer (DMO) issued notice to Khan and summoned him on October 27. The PTI chief was directed to appear before the DMO in person or through his lawyer.

On October 24, the (ECP) has stayed the issuance of victory notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on six National Assembly (NA) seats.

The election commission had issued the notification of successful candidates who won by-elections on three provincial and two NA seats except Imran Khan who was declared victorious on six NA seats.

The victory notifications of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidates in NA-237 Malir and NA-157 Multan, Abdul Hakim Baloch and Ali Musa Gillani respectively, were also issued.

Moreover, the notifications were issued for three Punjab Assembly constituencies including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) successful candidate Iftikhar Bangu from PP-139 Sheikhupura, PTI’s Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi from PP-209 Khanewal and Malik Muzaffar Khan Awan from PP-241 Bahawalnagar.

However, the victory notification of the PTI chief was not issued as he did not submit the details of election expenditures so far, according to the ECP.

Imran Khan made history by emerging victorious on six National Assembly seats on October 16 by-elections.

