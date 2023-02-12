Imran Khan telephones ambassadors of Turkiye, Syria

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has telephoned Ambassadors of Turkiye and Syria to Pakistan and conveyed condolences over the casualties and destruction caused by the earthquake, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the former premier held separate telephonic conversations with Ambassadors of Turkiye and Syria and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property.

Imran Khan also prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed souls, patience to the bereaved families, and early recovery of the injured. The ambassadors thanked the PTI Chairman for the condolatory call and for offering support.

Pakistan sends 10-member medical team to Turkiye

Earlier in the day, a 10-member medical team from Pakistan left for earthquake-affected Turkiye to take part in the ongoing relief operations in the quake-hit areas.

According to the health ministry spokesperson, a ten-member medical team of PIMS along with the medicines left for Turkiye, while a separate 10-member doctors team will leave for Syria today’s evening.

Turkiye has always helped Pakistan and Islamabad will also not leave Turkiye in this testing time and will provide every possible support, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said.

It may be noted that Pakistan Army continents are already carrying out relief and rescue activities in Turkiye on the directions of COAS General Asim Munir, while Islamabad has dispatched over 200 tonnes of relief goods to help the Turkish brethren.

The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 24,000 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria four days after it hit.

Emergency crews have made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 23,000 in Turkey and Syria.

