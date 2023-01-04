Imran Khan to address presser on JIT revelations today

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan will address a press conference today after the revelations of the joint investigation team (JIT) regarding the assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad, ARY News reported.

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry announced that Imran Khan will be addressing a press conference tomorrow on JIT revelations. He said in a Twitter message that they cannot pin blame until the investigation is concluded.

He added that the statement attributed to Imran Khan are misleading and out of context.

Statement attributed to Chairman PTI Imran Khan are misleading and out of context, he will be addressing a press conference tomorrow on JIT revelations we cannot pin blame until investigations are finalise — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 4, 2023

Earlier in the day, Chaudhry asserted that a shooter was sent to kill suspect Naveed – who attacked former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan during Long March at Wazirabad.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former federal minister claimed that a plan was chalked out to kill the suspect Naveed to give religious colour to the assassination attempt. “In this regard, a shooter was sent to kill suspect Naveed during the rally,” he added.

READ: IMRAN KHAN ATTACK: JIT STARTS FINALIZING INTERIM CHALLAN IN CASE

Fawad Chaudhry – while citing the forensic report of Imran Khan attack – claimed that PTI worker was martyred by ‘shooter’s bullet’, who was sent to kill Naveed.

“The investigation has revealed that three suspects fired bullets at the former prime minister,” he said, adding that the sole purpose of the ‘pre-planned attack’ was to kill Imran Khan.

Speaking on ‘religious fanaticism’ behind the Wazirabad attack, Fawad Chaudhry said that the issue started on August 24, 2022. “Journalist Waqar Sethi accused Khan of committing blasphemy in a tweet,” he said, adding that later, federal ministers including Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb termed the attack ‘case of religious extremism’.

Comments