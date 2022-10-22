Imran Khan to announce long march’s date on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he would announce the date of party’s long march towards Islamabad next Friday (October 28), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference alongside PTI Senator Azam Swathi, the former prime minister said he would announce the date for his ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March (long march) next Thursday or Friday and warned the government against taking steps to stop the march.

In response to a question about backdoor talks, Imran Khan said that he was not expecting any “meaningful result from backchannel talks”. “Political parties always hold backdoor channels talks but I don’t think these ongoing talks will have any meaning outcome,” he added.

He warned that his ‘Azadi March’ would turn into chaotic one if the government attempted to stop the march. “I would not allow the government to torture or harass his party leaders and workers like the last time,” he added.

The former prime minister further said that the incumbent rulers have suffered defeats in the recent by-elections. “Hence, they would not announce early elections,” he added.

Earlier on October 17, the former premier asked the coalition government to announce elections or he would begin long march towards Islamabad.

The PTI Chairman said he was giving some more time to the coalition government to announce elections but warned that he would not delay the Azadi march beyond October.

Imran Khan said he was giving time to the government for the sake of the country. “They (government) still have time to announce elections, and if they don’t, I will begin my march towards Islamabad and my preparations are almost complete,” he warned.

‘Custodial torture’

During the press conference, the PTI Chairman also lambasted the authorities over the “custodial torture” of party leader and Senator Azam Swati – who was granted post-arrest bail a day earlier.

Khan also vowed to approach every forum over the “custodial torture” of Swati. He alleged that his ex-adviser Shahbaz Gill was also tortured, stripped naked and sexually assaulted.

“He [Azam Swati] was beaten in front of his grandchildren,” Imran said, adding that the Senator was later “handed over” where he was beaten after being stripped naked.

