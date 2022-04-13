Imran Khan to be brought back via a peaceful movement: Sheikh Rasheed

PESHAWAR: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed said on Wednesday that Imran Khan will be brought back to power through a peaceful movement, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a massive public gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Peshawar today, said that the nation took to the streets to support Khan.

“Everyone knows well what global powers had done with Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi. They [coalition parties in the power] will also bring a motion against the president [Dr Arif Alvi].”

He appealed to the nation to stand in support of Imran Khan. “Those who polish boats and have platelets disorders are returned into the power. We will bring back Khan into power in a peaceful way.”

Rasheed claimed that they will fail the motion against the president. He announced that they are ready to face jail terms for Khan. He added that he will visit Karachi to meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on April 16.

Earlier in the day, the AML chief said that the former PM Imran Khan’s life is in danger after his ouster from power.

Addressing a press conference, the former minister and close ally of PTI, Sheikh Rasheed said that Imran Khan has stood up to foreign pressure to oust him so he fears some foreign forces might try to kill him as the PTI chief is about to stage rallies in several cities of the country.

“Imran Khan’s policies angered superpowers so they might as well try to kill him,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding that the former PM shouldn’t give a protest call in Islamabad for he might be killed or jailed.

He repeated his pledge to stand with Imran Khan and said that he too doesn’t want to sit in assemblies with an “imported government” so like PTI MNAs, he too has sent his resignation to Imran Khan.

