Imran Khan to lead PTI’s Lahore rally today

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan announced to lead the party’s rally from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk to Nasir Bagh today (Monday), ARY News reported.

The former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan strongly criticized the ruling government and said that the people ruling the country want to ‘abrogate’ the constitution, adding that the whole nation stands behind Supreme Court.

The PTI chief announced that the rally in Rawalpindi will be led by PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PTI secretary general Asad Umar, while the rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be headed by PTI leader Pervez Khatak.

Moreover, PTI chairman Imran Khan called the nation to attend the rally and demand their constitutional rights.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-president Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Sunday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stopped the political party from organising a rally on Labour Day.

In a statement, Fawad Chaudhry said that ECP barred PTI from holding a public rally on May 1 (Labour Day) which is a surprise move. He added that May 1 is globally observed as Labour Day to express solidarity with the labourers.

Later that day, PTI has been permitted by the district administration to stage a rally from Liberty Chowk to Nasir Bagh on May 1 (Labour Day).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider issued the permission letter for the PTI rally.

The district administration granted the permission after receiving an undertaking from PTI for May 1 rally to be organised from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

