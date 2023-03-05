Imran Khan to lead public rally on Wednesday: Hammad Azhar

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar has announced that party chairman Imran Khan will launch election campaign on Wednesday as he would lead a public rally in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to journalists, the former energy minister noted that 74 ‘bogus cases’ were registered against Imran Khan and an assassination attempt was orchestrated.

“He [Khan] didn’t escape abroad by pretending to be ill”, Hammad Azhar said, adding that the government has lost its senses and suffered from severe pressure from the public.

The PTI leader further said that Imran was ready to forgive everyone – including those who orchestrated the attack. He reiterated that his party would never violate the Constitution and law.

He announced that Imran Khan would lead a public rally in Lahore, launching his election campaign on Wednesday. “The route of Imran Khan’s rally will be announced in the press conference tomorrow”, he added.

Islamabad police attempt to arrest Imran

The Islamabad police on Sunday reached former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to arrest him after his non-bailable arrest warrant was issued by the Islamabad sessions court in the Toshakhana case.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal of an Islamabad court had issued the former prime minister’s non-bailable arrest warrant on February 28.

In a series of tweets, the Islamabad police said the former premier is avoiding arrest.

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad police spokesperson said that they have reached Lahore to arrest PTI chief on court orders. He said that Khan will be arrested after all legal requirements are completed.

It stated that the PTI chief was “avoiding” the arrest, adding that the superintendent of police had “gone into Imran’s room but he was not present there”.

He also warned of legal action against those creating hurdles in the arrest of the former premier. “Imran will be shifted to Islamabad under police custody,” he said.

