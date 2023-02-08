Imran Khan to stay in ‘my cell’ if jailed: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that PTI chief Imran Khan would stay in ‘my prison cell’ if he is jailed.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, while talking to a private news channel, said that he is trying to keep PTI chief Imran Khan in the same prison cell where he was imprisoned.

Regarding the latest series of arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and supporters, Rana Sanaullah said that the authorities would arrest Fawad Chaudhry again if the secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sends a request.

The interior minister said that Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed should show some courage as the case filed against him was not fake. He clarified that a case would be filed if the ECP secretary complained about receiving threats.

Sanaullah said that the government has sufficient space in jails for keeping the people behind bars whoever needed to be arrested. He added that he is trying that Imran Khan would be kept in the same prison cell where he was imprisoned.

He said that these people should know about the hardship of jails. “Imran Khan has never given any evidence of his propaganda on different issues.”

“A case was filed against Sheikh Rasheed for what he had delivered in his statement. [Senator] Azam Swati was arrested for a controversial tweet. A case was lodged against Fawad Chaudhry for giving threats.”

Regarding Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sanaullah said that Abbasi also expressed his opinion before the party leadership.”

About Nawaz Sharif’s return, the interior minister said that he has never given a certain statement regarding PML-N Quaid’s return in January or December. “I had just said that Nawaz Sharif would return to the country before the next elections.”

He added that Sharif will announce the date of his return by himself and he will take part in electioneering before the next general polls.

A few days ago, Sanaullah threatened PTI with severe consequences for launching the Jail Bharo movement. He threatened that he will also deal with the PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek. Sanaullah said that PTI leaders should remember the days of May 25 and November 26.

He said that the PTI leaders will be kept in the same cells where PML-N leaders were locked up.

