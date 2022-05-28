Imran Khan to visit Charsadda tomorrow

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will visit Charsadda on Sunday (tomorrow) where he will address a workers’ convention, ARY News reported.

During his Charsadda visit, Imran Khan will address the PTI workers’ convention at 5:00 pm at former MNA Fazl Muhammad Khan’s residence.

Moreover, the PTI chief will also inquire about the health of the activists who got wounded during the Islamabad long march.

Khan to move SC

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan said that he will never accept the “imported government” led by the “corrupt elite” even if it means sacrificing his life.

The PTI chief, while addressing a press conference, said that during last week’s long march, the police brutally tortured his party workers and supporters despite supreme court’s orders against raising any obstacles on their way, adding that his party will raise the government’s brutal oppression on all forums and will seek legal help over the recent ban on protests by the “imported government”.

“If Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah would have been punished for the Model Town massacre, they wouldn’t have repeated the same against PTI workers (on May 25 and 26),” said Imran Khan.

The former PM said that his party is moving Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking the top court’s opinion on whether people of a democratic country’s right to protest can be curtailed or not?.

The PTI chief also decided to challenge two of the government’s recent decisions i.e. reversing voting rights of overseas Pakistanis and making amendments to NAB ordinance, which he claimed are taken with malafide intentions.

He was of the view that the “corrupt” and “fascist” lot has taken over the country and it is now upon the state institutions to save the country for if the country goes towards total destruction “they will be responsible”.

Imran Khan announced that his party’s six-day-ultimatum to the government is final and if they don’t announce elections, he will come back, this time “with full preparation” to knock winds out of their sails.

