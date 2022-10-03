Imran Khan to visit Peshawar tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar on Tuesday (tomorrow), citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

During his visit, Imran Khan will hold a meeting with the parliamentary party at Chief Minister’s (CM) House in which he will give instructions with the lawmakers for Islamabad long march.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the PTI lawmakers to ensure their attendance in the upcoming meeting. The PTI lawmakers have been directed to reach CM House before 11:00 am.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan said that had kept the long march plan secret and only a close group of people knew the details.

He claimed that his telephone calls are being taped so he will keep the long march plan secret.

During Taxila public gathering, Khan challenged the rulers to arrest him instead of giving threats.

“This is the movement of real independence and we are ready to face jails. I am ready to go to jail and my nation as well. We are not afraid of jail.” He said that the nation is ready to sacrifice their lives for real independence.

He also challenged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to be prepared for the upcoming PTI protest as he is completing his preparations. “I knew about their plan but they are completely unaware of mine. I am preparing for it and I will suddenly give you a call. You have to be prepared.”

