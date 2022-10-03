‘Preparations for real independence march enters final phase’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that the preparations for the real independence march entered the final phase, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry, while elaborating on PTI’s preparations for the upcoming long march, said that subordinate organisations will lead the long march in all districts which will be attended by millions of people.

He blamed the incumbent government for adopting fascist moves against the opposition, leaving behind the martial law eras of the country. He added that the prices of oil and essential commodities were reduced globally but they increased in Pakistan.

He said that economic growth has stopped and unemployment was increased but the government was primarily focused on dissolving the corruption cases.

READ: LHC ORDERS TO RETURN MARYAM NAWAZ’S PASSPORT

“Maryam Nawaz’s passport is returned after his acquittal in the Avenfield case. A proclaimed offender has now become a finance minister. The acquittal of Maryam Nawaz and Ishaq Dar’s return to Pakistan is a slap on the justice system here.”

“We are not fighting our courts. Supreme Court (SC) should take action on this matter.”

Regarding the next phase of the anti-government movement, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI is also holding consultations to begin ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek (Fill the jail movement).

Yesterday, former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has given new life to the cypher.

Imran Khan addressed a mammoth public gathering in Taxila yesterday in connection with the anti-government movement.

Imran Khan challenged the rulers to arrest him instead of giving threats. “This is the movement of real independence and we are ready to face jails. I am ready to go to jail and my nation as well. We are not afraid of jail.” He said that the nation is ready to sacrifice their lives for real independence.

He challenged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to be prepared for the upcoming PTI protest as he is completing his preparations. “I knew about their plan but they are completely unaware of mine. I am preparing for it and I will suddenly give you a call. You have to be prepared.”

