Taxila: Imran Khan says Maryam Nawaz gave new life to cypher

TAXILA: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Sunday that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has given new life to the cypher, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan addressed a mammoth public gathering in Taxila today in connection with the anti-government moment.

In his initial remarks, Imran Khan thanked the people of Taxila for attending the PTI public gathering in large numbers. He added, “Taxila has never witnessed such a big participation of women in any public gathering.”

He praised PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan for firmly standing with him in every difficult time. He added that Ghulam Sarwar Khan did not change his loyalty when consciences were being sold.

Imran Khan challenged the rulers to arrest him instead of giving threats. “This is the movement of real independence and we are ready to face jails. I am ready to go to jail and my nation as well. We are not afraid of jail.”

This is a developing story…

