Imran Khan to visit Sargodha tomorrow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will visit Sargodha on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Imran Khan will address Sargodha District Bar tomorrow. He will also hold meetings with the party leaders.

The PTI chief will also address a public gathering in Sargodha.

Moreover, Imran Khan will visit Sindh province on September 05 as the province remains most affected by the recent floods that devastated the entire country.

Head of PTI Sindh Ali Zaidi, announcing the visit, said that Khan would arrive in Sukkur on September 05.

Khan has suspended his political campaigning due to his visits to the flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and arranging a telethon to get pledges of Rs5 billion funds for the flood victims in the country.

