PM Imran Khan orders uninterrupted power supply to users paying bills

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to devise a mechanism for uninterrupted power supply across the country to areas regularly paying their electricity bills during the Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting today, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister while chairing the CCI meeting directed the power division to ensure uninterrupted power supply to grid stations from where payments are being received regularly.

“The power division should utilize technology to identify theft at low recovery grid stations,” Imran Khan said during the meeting which was also attended by chief ministers from Sindh, Punjab, and KP, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, and others.

Previously sharing details of the meeting, Hammad Azhar said from his Twitter handle that the CCI has finally approved the long-term power generation plan that had been pending since 2005 which shall enable the generation of power proportional to the demand.

The Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) model, which only allows power generation to be added when it’s needed and is cheap, has today been approved by the CCI, said Hammad Azhar.

He said the issues like excess capacity and expensive, non-transparent power contracts will be avoided in the future as a result of this plan now approved.

The CCI also approved the inclusion of wind energy in the targets set for renewable energy production besides power division being directed to soon finalize wheeling policy.