Imran Khan wanted to sell all state-owned entities: Asif Zardari

VEHARI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for ‘economic turmoil’, saying that the former prime minister wanted to sell all state-owned entities, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to journalists in Vehari, the former president said that they came into power to save the country from ‘disaster’, adding that if Imran Khan remained in power, the country would have been ruined.

Asif Zardari reiterated that he will not talk to Imran Khan under any circumstances, adding that he does not consider the PTI chief a politician.

In response to a question, the PPP co-chairman said that his party was supporting Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), but it isn’t a part of the alliance.

Referring to recent by-election in Rajanpur, Zardari said that PTI won the poll due to ‘effects of rising inflation’, not on the basis of popularity. “There was no inflation in PPP’s tenure,” he said, adding that salaries of employees and judges were increased during their government.

Responding to another question, Asif Zardari rejected Pakistan’s default speculations, saying that Japan, United States and Dubai made a comeback even after getting bankrupt. “If I take over the economy, PPP will come into power once again,” he claimed.

The former president, in response to another question, said that Bilawal Bhutto’s is young and emotional so he warned of quitting the government over unkept promises of giving relief to flood victims of Sindh.

Read More: ASIF ALI ZARDARI SAYS ‘DO NOT CONSIDER IMRAN KHAN A POLITICIAN’

A day earlier, Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hinted at tendering resignation if the Centre fails to fulfil its promises regarding the digital census and assistance to the flood victims.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing an event in Karachi, expressed concerns over the unfulfillment of promises by the Centre regarding the digital census and assistance to the flood affectees.

He said that it would be difficult for them to retain the ministries if promises are not fulfilled.

Comments