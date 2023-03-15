Imran Khan wants dead bodies for political mileage: Asif

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the police are working patiently to avoid casualties but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan wants ‘dead bodies’ to gain political mileage, ARY News reported.

Khawaja Asif said on Twitter that the police officials are working patiently to avoid casualties, otherwise, it would not be difficult to arrest Khan. He alleged that Imran Khan wants dead bodies for gaining political mileage.

پولیس صبر سے کام لے رہی کہ خدانخواستہ جانی نقصان نہ ھو ورنہ گرفتاری مشکل نہیں۔عمران خان کی خواہش ھے کہ جانی نقصان ھو تاکہ وہ لاشوں کی سیاست کرے۔عزت آبرو والا شخص ھو تو جرات کرے باہر نکلے اور گرفتار ھو۔ ھمت اور دلیری نواز شریف سے ادھار مانگ لے جو لندن سے گرفتار دینے آ گیا تھا — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) March 15, 2023

He further stated that Khan should show courage and surrender himself after coming out of his home.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggested Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan not to put party workers in trouble and surrender bravely.

The senior politician Shahid Khaqan expressed that the PTI chairman should not put party workers in trouble and surrender before the police, adding that the political leaders should not be afraid of arrests.

He said that the PMLN leader was kept in jail against false accusations, adding that he did not conduct any illegal act by taking gifts from Tosha Khana.

