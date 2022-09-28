Imran Khan weakened parliament, other institutions: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan weakened the parliament and made national institutions controversial, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While expressing his views on the current political situation, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that PTI dented national unity by spreading hatred and revengeful politics besides destroying social and political norms.

He said that PDM would review and update the policy affairs in the forthcoming session to restore national unity.

He believed that political stability was inevitable for strengthening the economy and national security. He added that political stability could be attained through the implementation of the Constitution.

Earlier in August, Fazlur Rehman had demanded the government disqualify Imran Khan and ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the ECP announced its verdict on the PTI prohibited funding case.

He had said that the Election Commission’s (ECP) decision has proven his view about Imran Khan and PTI. Government should disqualify Imran Khan for life and ban PTI, he demanded.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head had alleged that the decision has proven that Imran Khan has been working against the country’s interests. PTI has been working against the country by using funds from foreign sources.

