Imran Khan will be arrested once he gets tired of running: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has threatened to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan once again, ARY News reported on Friday.

Rana Sanaullah said that elections do not mean avoiding accountability for Toshakhana thefts and other wrongdoings in the country.

He said that Imran Khan will face accountability for everything he did wrong to this country and later he will be arrested too. The interior minister threatened that the PTI chief will be arrested once he gets tired of running.

He once again announced that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country and lead his party. He predicted that PML-N will win the elections again. Sanaullah claimed that Nawaz Sharif brought the country out of crisis.

READ: IMRAN KHAN TO BE ARRESTED FOR VANDALISM AT JUDICIAL COMPLEX: RANA SANAULLAH



Yesterday, the interior minister said they cannot arrest PTI chief Imran Khan if he keeps hiding under his bed.

While addressing a press conference, Rana Sanaullah said that Khan has been given enough relief. He said that this day is important for all women. He said that an Aurat March is scheduled in Lahore and another in Islamabad, whereas, Imran Khan has also brought a ‘burger march’ in Lahore.

The interior minister expressed fear of any untoward situation in the Punjab capital. He said that the caretaker Punjab government imposed Section 144 on the report of the security agencies.

He criticised Imran Khan saying that he should also appear before the court if he is healthy enough to lead rallies.

READ: CAN’T ARREST IMRAN KHAN IF HE KEEPS HIDING UNDER BED: RANA SANAULLAH



Sanaullah said that the PTI chief cannot give new excuses to defend himself in the cases and questions will be raised if more relief is given to him. Regarding Imran Khan’s arrest, Sanaullah alleged that the PTI chief is not ready to end his stubbornness and ego.

He said that the court granted time to Imran Khan till March 13 and he hopes that the PTI chief will appear in the hearing.

“If Imran Khan keeps hiding, then we have to produce him after arresting him one day. The impartiality of the judiciary will be compromised if more relief is given to the PTI chief. Imran Khan will see his end soon and the country will make progress now.”

Comments