Can’t arrest Imran Khan if he keeps hiding under bed: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Wednesday that they cannot arrest PTI chief Imran Khan if he keeps hiding under his bed, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference, Rana Sanaullah said that Khan has been given enough relief. He said that this day is important for all women. He said that an Aurat March is scheduled in Lahore and another in Islamabad, whereas, Imran Khan has also brought a ‘burger march’ in Lahore.

The interior minister expressed fear of any untoward situation in the Punjab capital. He said that the caretaker Punjab government imposed Section 144 on the report of the security agencies.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was asked to change the route of its rally but they refused to follow the advice. He criticised Imran Khan saying that he should also appear before the court if he is healthy enough to lead rallies.

Sanaullah said that the PTI chief cannot give new excuses to defend himself in the cases and questions will be raised if more relief is given to him. Regarding Imran Khan’s arrest, Sanaullah alleged that the PTI chief is not ready to end his stubbornness and ego.

He said that the court granted time to Imran Khan till March 13 and he hopes that the PTI chief will appear in the hearing.

“If Imran Khan keeps hiding, then we have to produce him after arresting him one day. The impartiality of the judiciary will be compromised if more relief is given to the PTI chief. Imran Khan will see his end soon and the country will make progress now.”

Yesterday, Maryam Nawaz lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar for ‘conspiring against party supremo Nawaz Sharif’.

She also referred to Saqib Nisar’s statement about writing a book on his career ‘that would be published after his death’, saying that the person who wants to speak the truth does not observe silence till death. “The person – who observes silence till death – has not the courage to face the nation,” she claimed.

