Maryam Nawaz demands court martial of Faiz Hameed

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has demanded the court martial of former DG ISI Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Retired Faiz Hameed.

While talking to a web channel, Maryam Nawaz alleged that Faiz Hameed had played role in toppling the PML-N government for two years and backing PTI chief Imran Khan’s government which brought destruction to the country.

She said that Faiz Hameed must see his court martial for his unconstitutional role and exemplary punishment should be given to him.

Maryam Nawaz also declared chief justice Saqib Nisar ‘the biggest criminal of the nation’. She alleged that Saqib Nisar had imposed a ‘characterless person’ on the nation.

The PML-N chief organiser claimed that the nation cannot see development and prosperity without witnessing the exemplary punishments of such characters.

Maryam added that Nisar’s statement indicated that he is still active. She said that the nation knows about his [Saqib Nisar] deeds regardless of how many lies he would tell everyone.

She said that every individual will have to pay the price of the unconstitutional move.

The PML-N senior vice president claimed that the ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ movement spread awareness amongst the nation which gave the biggest dent to the hybrid governance system.

She said that she is not in favour of targeting any national institution but she always criticises the elements who played unconstitutional roles and defamed their institutions.

Yesterday, Maryam Nawaz lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar for ‘conspiring against party supremo Nawaz Sharif’.

She also referred to Saqib Nisar’s statement about writing a book on his career ‘that would be published after his death’, saying that the person who wants to speak the truth does not observe silence till death. “The person – who observes silence till death – has not the courage to face the nation,” she claimed.

