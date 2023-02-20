Imran Khan withdraws bail plea in another case

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has withdrawn his bail plea in the Lahore High Court (LHC) in another case registered at the Secretariat police station, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PTI chief appeared before the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh related to a bail plea filed for bail in another case registered at the Secretariat police station.

The PTI chief’s counsel questioned the judge whether he should summon Khan to the rostrum or not. The judge remarked that there is no need to move him to the rostrum.

Khan apprised the judge that he was unaware of the bail petition. He added that he asked Azhar Siddiq to let him appear before the court after knowing about the petition.

Imran Khan apologised to the LHC judge for wasting the precious time of the court. Later, the PTI chief’s counsel withdrew the bail plea.

The LHC wrapped up the proceeding after Imran Khan withdrew his bail petition.

Earlier, Imran Khan secured protective bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC) in a case registered at the Sangjani police station.

A two-member bench of the LHC led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard Khan’s protective bail plea in a case registered at the Sangjani police station.

The PTI chief later moved to the courtroom in a wheelchair to appear in the hearing.

During the hearing, Imran Khan told the bench that his wounded leg has not fully recovered. He said that any shock to his fractured leg would stop him from recovering for three more months.

He sought two weeks from the court as his X-ray will be conducted on February 28. The LHC bench approved the protective bail of Imran Khan till March 3.

