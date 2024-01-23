LHC restores PTI founder’s interim bail in seven cases

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday restored interim bails, granted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in seven cases pertaining to the May 9 riots – the day deposed prime minister was arrested, ARY News reported.

A two-member LHC bench – headed by Justice Aalia Neelum – announced the verdict reserved on the disqualified prime minister’s petition challenging the cancellation of bail in seven cases pertaining to the May 9 events.

Moreover, the Lahore High Court also ordered the trial court to give a verdict on PTI founder Imran Khan’s interim bail pleas.

Earlier on Jan 11, PTI founder Imran Khan, who is already imprisoned in Adiala Jail in multiple cases, was arrested in GHQ attack case relating to the May 9 riots.

The verdict comes after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had rejected the petitions seeking bail extension for the deposed prime minister in seven cases, including the May 9 riots and the attack on Jinnah House.

The ATC judge Ijaz Ahmad Butar announced the verdict on August 11 last year, after hearing arguments from both sides.

Earlier, the federal government constituted a cabinet committee to investigate the incidents of May 9.

According to the notification, the caretaker federal law and justice minister will be the convener committee. Other members of the committee include ministers of interior, information, and human rights.

The notification further stated that a new member can also be added to the committee to solve any problem.

Read More: Govt forms committee to probe May 9 violence

According to the terms of reference (TORs), the committee is mandated to examine the events leading up to the incidents of 9th may, 2023, with a view to ascertain the identity and role of mastermind, planners, facilitators and executors.

The committee will analyses the causes, and determine responsibility for these events. It will evaluate their immediate and long-term implications.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes erupted across Pakistan after former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, prominently Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.